ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk headed to Antigo in hopes of bouncing back after their tough loss to Lakeland last game. Antigo also hasn't had the best run lately but nonetheless they played hard Friday. The Red Robins have lost their last seven games while Tomahawk have fallen short eight out of their last nine games. Antigo’s one win in the Great Northern Conference was over Tomahawk earlier in the season. The Hatchets were looking for revenge in this game to secure their first win in the GNC.
Antigo’s crowd showed out Friday night to the point where some fans had to find seating in the student sections. The Red Robins definitely used their home crowd to their advantage showing out and celebrating where they see fit. The atmosphere was amazing and was exactly what the team needed to secure a win. On the contrary, Tomahawk had a couple of good plays securing three pointers and forcing turnovers with their aggression. However the aggression from both teams would cause multiple fouls.
Antigo won this game at home 51 to 41.
Tomahawk is scheduled to travel and play Bonduel Thursday, February 16th, while Antigo heads to the home of the Hodags to play Rhinelander February 17th.