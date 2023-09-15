RHINELANDER, Wis, (WJFW)- The Antigo Red Robins walked into Mike Webster Stadium holding a bell, and 48 minutes of game time later, they left with it.
In the 102nd edition of "The Bell" game, Antigo took it to Rhinelander from jump en-route to a 24-0 shutout win.
The Red Robins rolled down the field on their first drive as Alex Schlieve scored from four yards out just 3:41 into the game. After forcing a Rhinelander punt, the Robins went back to work capping a drive with a touchdown pass from Colton Thomae as he found Jayson Arrowood for a 15 yard score.
Antigo was not done in the first half as Schlieve scored for the second time. Antigo led 21-0 at half.
The Robins defense made life difficult for the Hodags all night. Antigo sacked Hodag Quarterback Truman Lamers five times on the night. Coming into the game Rhinelander was averaging 25 points a game. The Hodgas crossed midfield just twice and never reached the red zone.
Antigo now improves to 3-2 and will look to improve to 4-2 as they host Lakeland Union on September 22,
Rhinelander dropped their first game of 2023 and now stands at 4-1. The Hodags will look to hand Mosinee their first conference loss when they visit the Indians on September 22.