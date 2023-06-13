ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- If you decided to stop for some cheese curds at the Culvers located in Antigo today, you would've been greeted by members of the Antigo Red Robin Shooting Sports Club. They held a fundraising event to help fund their trip to the Wisconsin Scholastic Clay Target National Championships. Clubs from across America participate in Marengo, Ohio.
The Red Robins Shooting Sports Club has a total of 38 girl and boy athletes, ranging from ages 10 to college levels. A total of nine athletes competed in a state event to qualify them for the National Championship. Anyone can participate by shooting a state event, but this is the first year Antigo will have athletes shooting in four events. You don't have to go to Antigo High School to be apart of the club, as they have athletes who attend Elcho and White Lake.
Although it's a great honor to be able to compete at Nationals, nothing is paid for by the SCTP therefore conducting fundraising events helps to alleviate cost. Shooting is an expensive sport to maintain, so events like this help the athletes raise money for something they care about while helping the parents with equipment, and hotel funds.
We think it’s important... if we’re going to let the kids go to an event that they need to invest some time and money into it and it’s not just given to them," said Mary Meister. "We’re asking them to participate in those to make sure we have funds moving forward so when we get there they can relax and enjoy themselves and not have to worry about so much money, and people see them in the community and people relate to them in the community."
The club accepts anyone because it's a teaching sport. They can start shooting at as young as 10 years old. Many of the athletes don't have shooting experience before joining the club, but they learn quickly.
"We have kids that have never shot a gun before, never shot a BB gun before," said Coach Roger Meister. "We’re introducing them to the shot gun sport in a safe manner and controlled area so it’s an excellent very safe sport."
The nine athletes going are below:
Kias Washatko
Jacob Meister
Blake Conant
Dawson Behm
Bryce Malitz
Daniel Smith
Payton Malitz
Braden Conant
Matthew Seefeldt
For more information on how to donate or join, email antigoredrobinsshootingsports@gmail.com