RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-Great Northern Conference softball matchup Monday between Antigo and Rhinelander. Due to the weather, they had a time change and moved inside the Hodag Dome. Antigo was on a three game winning streak coming into this game. They’re ranked third in the GNC, and have an overall season record of 9-6. The red robins had an impressive season last year sharing a championship in the GNC with Medford, going 15-5. On the other hand, Rhinelander didn’t have the best season last year but are looking to turn things over this year. So far this season they’ve gone 6-10 and are coming off a win over Crandon going into Monday’s game.
In the first inning Pitcher, Addi Demeyer had her ups and downs. She struck out a couple of Red Robins, but also fell victim to walks due to one too many balls. Antigo would get hits off which would secure the team a single RBI to put them on the board first. The Hodags continued to struggle as the Red Robins have a powerful pitcher. However, after Antigo scoring 3 times in 3 innings, Rhinelander finally score in the 7th inning on an 2-out error.
Rhinelander falls to Antigo 3-1.
Rhinelander is scheduled to play Northland Pines May 2nd. Antigo will hit the road again and play Mosinee.