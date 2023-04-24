ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo has had a roller coaster of a season so far. The Red Robins started the year off 0-4, but those game were a part of a tournament in Clearwater, Florida, that featured some of the best softball teams in the country. Then, after getting the experience they needed to be ready for this season, they were able to win the Hodag Invitational tournament at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander, outscoring opponents 15-7 in the process. Then, they had a tough contest against the number one team in the state for Division-2 in Medford on the road, and they dropped that game 3-2. Then, the Red Robins were able to bounce back, winning three of their next four games, including a big road win against Mosinee, whom they shared the Great Northern Conference championship with last season along with Medford.
Coming in to their home conference matchup with northland Pines on Monday, the Red Robins were locked in at .500 both overall and in conference games for this season. They were 6-6 overall and 1-1 in Great Northern Conference games.
Their opponent, Northland Pines, were winless this season, but they had about as tough as a start to their schedule as any team this season. The Eagles were 0-3 heading in to their matchup, but those losses include a road game against a tough Rhinelander team, Mosinee team and the number one team in the state for Division-2 in Medford. One thing is certain about this Northland Pines team, they are battle tested. They were hoping that the experience they got from that game would translate to an upset against yet another tough team on the road in Antigo.
That did not happen. Antigo was able to use a combination of stellar pitching, batting and defensive play to take down Northland Pines 11-1 in just six innings. that win makes it two in a row for the Red Robins and four out of their last six games.
With the win, Antigo is now over .500 in both conference games and overall this season. The Red Robins improve their overall record to 7-6 and 2-1 in Great Northern Conference games for this season.
Northland Pines falls to 0-4 on the season and in conference play. However, the Eagles should not hang their heads about this start, as their first four games this season have all been against some of the top teams in the Great Northern Conference on the road.
These two teams will square off once again on Tuesday, with that contest being at Northland Pines, the Eagles' home opener for this season.