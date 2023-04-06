ANTIGO - A forty-year-old Antigo man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.
Derek Goplin was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a February jury trial.
Investigators said he killed his mother on Halloween of 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.
Goplin fled but was arrested a few days later in Racine County.
Goplin will have a chance at parole in 40 years.