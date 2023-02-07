ANTIGO (WJFW) - A jury has found Derek Goplin, 39, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. The jury found Goplin guilty of killing his mother, Susan Reese of Antigo.
The jury trial started on Jan. 30 with jury selection. During the trial, the prosecution made the case that Goplin came to the home on Halloween in 2021 and there was an altercation that left Reese dead from 11 stab wounds.
The defense argued that Goplin was trying to protect his child and claimed that his actions were in self-defense.
Goplin faces life in prison for the murder. There is no word yet on when Goplin will be sentenced.
