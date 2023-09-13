ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – The Antigo Public Library is rolling out their programming for Fall and Winter. Library director Ada Demlow said, “Community is really our focus here.” From their Play and Learn classes in partnership with Children’s Wisconsin to their newest Ukulele class, the Antigo Public Library has something for everyone.
The library has been in the same location since 1997, but they also have branches in Elcho and more recently in White Lake. Demlow says they are trying to promote early literacy in schools. She says the partnership with White Lake is a great opportunity, “where families can come in and sign up and as they read to their children, for every 100 books they read, we are able to offer them a free book to add to their home library.”
In addition to other locations, the library is investing in their own infrastructure. This summer the library has had workers installing solar panels on the building, thanks in large part to a $230,000 grant from Wisconsin Public Service to complete the solar project. Demlow said, “it was exciting to finally see them on the roof this summer, getting the panels up and now we’re just waiting on the supply chain to get the rest of the materials we need for the inside parts.” Demlow says conservative estimates say the library would be able to produce about fifty percent of the library’s power.
With sustainability in mind, they have also partnered with Antigo Visual Arts to showcase area artist creations from re-used materials. Demlow says it was a natural fit.
The library’s story time group is a free, drop in class that features crafts, stories, and activities for kids and parents. Sarah Schroepfer is a parent of two and is a regular at the library. Schroepfer says, “we can only think of so many crafts to do at home and then eventually we can’t think of any new ones, so it’s fun to have somebody else think of the craft for you. It’s really nice because it’s all funded, so anybody can come”