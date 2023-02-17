Antigo High School CTE programs teach trade skills

ANTIGO, Wis (WFJW) – On January 19, 2023 Governor Tony Evers, proclaimed February as Career and Technology Education (CTE) month. Antigo High School CTE programs are preparing students for careers beyond high school graduation. Careers in manufacturing, graphic design, and automotive service pay well and are in high demand. Graduates from Antigo High School are getting a jump start on these careers.
Red Robin Machining, Robin Automotive and Red Robin Graphics are all student run businesses based out of the classroom. CTE Department Head Mike Parizek says, “our students have the opportunity to see a product from start to finish.” This type of experiential learning teaches students everything the initial communication with client to final billing. Senior Alex Koszarek is in Graphic Design classes and works on projects for the community. She says, “I plan on being a graphic designer in the future, so these, this classroom and the classwork we do, does set me up for what is for the future.”
Parizek says the CTE program has been very effective at connecting students with careers in the trades with some students beginning apprenticeships prior to graduating high school.