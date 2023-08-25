After a tough week one, Antigo bounces back to win in week two. The Red Robins football team hosted Sturgeon Bay at Schofield Stadium Friday night. On the first possession, Antigo QB Jake Verhasselt bobbles a high shotgun snap on a long third down, but is able to compose himself and deliver a pass to tight end Alex Potts. Potts catches the ball short of the first down, but is able to fight his way up the sideline for a fresh set of downs. A few plays later, senior running back Javon Bussey takes a hand-off going to his left, bounces off a tackle, and turns on the jets. He takes the ball 25 yards to inside the five-yard line. Antigo's Alex Schlieve would punch it in a few plays later.
Sturgeon Bay would answer though. Quarterback Danny Lodl would fake a hand-off and throw deep to Bryce Plzak. Plzak would be wide open in the end zone, and the Clippers even the score at 7-7.
The defenses dominated for much of the rest of the half, but in the second a simple screen pass would change that. Verhasselt throws it to Bussey, and a key block by Mitchell Hotchkiss springs Bussey into the open field. He makes a few people miss and takes it 90 yards for a touchdown.
Antigo would hang on to win this one 20-15. This game took over three hours, with a lot of penalties slowing the game down. Antigo hosts Hayward next Friday.
