ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Safety is the number one priority for the Antigo Fire Department. Assistant Chief Corey Smith says sometimes it’s harder to do that with children due to their size. "Ambulance cots are often designed to fit a wide range of people and without knowing the science behind ambulance cot design to fit adults, but unfortunately just the overall size of them don’t often fit pediatric patients very well," said Corey Smith. The Antigo Fire Department used to use a car seat to transport children and infants. Recently they upgraded to something much more smaller and lighter.
"It’s called an Emergency Child Restraint and what it is a harness device that become integrated into our cot system that we currently have," said Smith. "So what that provides for our department members who may not be familiar with the use of a child car seat that parents would use everyday, that provides us with a set of tools that more resembles what we already use every day for adults’ patients," said Corey. Smith and his crew believe this will make a huge impact in the community and keep children safe in the ambulance. "The biggest difference is that we will have a consistent method of properly securing children to our cot for years to come," said Corey. "It can put a lot of our parents with ease when it comes to transporting their child if they need to in an ambulance," he added.
