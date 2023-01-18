ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – A new segment of the Ice Age Trail is coming to Langlade County.
The Ice Age Trail is a 1200-mile footpath stretching from its eastern terminus in Door County to its western terminus in St. Croix County.
In a meeting on January 11, the Antigo City Council approved a plan from the Ice Age Trail Alliance to develop a new trail segment. The new segment will be located just south of Antigo and will share a trailhead with the current single-track biking trails.
Sarah Repp, director of the Antigo Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department, explains how the Ice Age Trail Alliance worked with the City of Antigo to develop the proposal.
“(We) worked together to put in a route that’s going to accommodate all the different uses. The ones we currently have here at the single-track trail and then for the future for the ice age trail hikers,” says Repp. According to the proposal, the project will come at no cost to taxpayers as it will be funded by donations and utilize volunteers to construct and maintain the trail.
The move is the first step towards connecting the Plover River Segment in Marathon County to the Kettlebowl Segment in Langlade County. The segments are 24.7 miles apart and hikers currently walk along roads to get from one section to the next. The Alliance would like to eventually connect these two segments with an off-road footpath to allow hikers to recreate safely.
With the plan approved, trail layout is set to begin later this year and the project is expected to take up to 2 years to complete.