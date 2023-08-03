ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Who will be America's next favorite chef? That's the question that around a thousand chefs are asking themselves right now. A huge competition is underway, and one chef in Antigo is aiming for that title.
Amber Fick has had a passion for preparing meals for quite some time now, it all started because of spite.
"Honestly because of my husband only to prove him wrong though," said Amber Fick.
Through brutal honesty, Amber began taking steps.
"I got married at 18 didn’t know how to cook didn’t know how to didn’t know nothing about nothing and instead of being the husband that’s like, oh this amazing he would legit tell me if it was good or not," said Fick.
She also gained the confidence to prepare any dish.
“I might not cook it well but I can definitely cook anything," she said.
To test out her cooking skills, Fick recently signed up for a cooking competition. However, it was a lot bigger than she imagined.
I’m glad didn’t know in the beginning otherwise I wouldn’t have taken it seriously," said Amber.
This competition is called "Favorite Chef", a nationwide online cooking contest that started out with 80,000 entries which has reduced down to 1,000 and Fick is currently in first place in her bracket.
"I’m in the quarter finals which is insane and it’s all because of my awesome community," said the chef.
While the sweet taste of victory may be close, Fick says there’s no time to celebrate yet.
"I am completely humbled and filled with gratitude but also ridiculously nervous because all of the support that has given so far part of me wants to celebrate and the other part wants to keep moving forward that way I wont let anybody down," said Amber.
The winner of the competition will be featured in Taste of Home Magazine and will take home $25,000 dollars. Fick told Newswatch 12 that if she wins, she plans on remodeling her licensed kitchen and create a food truck to help serve the Northwoods.
If you would like to vote for Amber, you can click here.