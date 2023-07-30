Annual Woodruff Fire Dept. pig roast

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - The annual Woodruff Fire Department pig roast fundraiser took place earlier this weekend. The event helps the Fire Department collect the necessary funds they need to maintain proper equipment to best serve the Lakeland area. Fire Chief Victor Gee says that not only does it raise money for the station, but it allows them to become closer with the community.
“I think in a lot of places, in the small towns a fire department is kind of a community center of pride or whatever and it’s just a good time for people to come get together," said Gee. "It’s a common goal that everybody can get behind of wanting to see their fire department functioning well and things like that."
Gee says that this event helps them get the things they need to protect the area.
“In the last couple of years through fundraising events like this, we purchased a fireboat, a new UTV," said Gee. "We purchased a wildland firefighting truck a couple years ago with it as well so we’ve raised a lot of money that’s given us the opportunity to get a lot of different equipment that we may not have easily had.”
While the event is a big help, Gee says there are many other ways to help support a fire department.
“We’re a 100 percent volunteer staff here, most of the departments in the area are," said Gee. "There’s literally something that almost anybody could do for a fire department. So that would be the most important way to support a fire department would be to go and join one, come and volunteer at an event like this.”