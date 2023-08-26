Annual W.I.L.D Hodag Mini-Triathlon returns for 11th year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - For the past 11 years, the WILD Hodag Mini-Triathlon has provided a challenge to athletes of all different experience levels. The race takes competitors on a scenic tour of the Northwoods as they Run, Bike, and Swim around Lake Thompson. And while the race is a great source of entertainment, it also serves a greater purpose.
“We use this as an opportunity to let people know about WILD but it is one of our major fundraisers for the year and it’s a family friendly environment," said Prom.
While the event does help raise valuable funds for the organization, Prom says the event helps out the community.
“Not only does it help WILD but also people come from Southern Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan all around," said Prom. "So money is coming in as a result of this.”
Ted Fifrick says that the race is a great way for people to connect with their community.
“People get to interact with other people that enjoy their things be it swimming, kayaking, biking, or running or all of the above, so they can get together," said Fifrick.
He says that the community's support means everything to them and they look to continue to improve and grow their event in the years to come.
“Without the participants you don't have the event," said Fifrick. "We had over 90 participants this year which is the best we have ever had. We hope it continues to grow."