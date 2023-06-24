Annual Minocqua Island Swim Challenge fundraiser

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - People from all across the country come to the Northwoods each summer to take part in the Minocqua Island Swim Challenge. Featuring several races like a 400 meter race, a 1 mile race, and even a kids race, people of ages and experience levels are welcome. Race Director Laura Furman says preparing for this event takes a lot of work, but it’s worth it.
“It took several months to put this together, gathering volunteers, looking for sponsorships to cover all of our costs,” said Furman. “The Primary goal here is to raise money to supplement the budget for the dive team and people have been very generous through the entry fees and also sponsorships.”
Terri Hook is the Captain of the Investigative Division for the Oneida County Sheriff's office. She is also the Manager of the Oneida County Public Safety Dive team and she talked about how this event supports her unit.
“It was started in 2008 so this is our 15th year,” said Hook. “We have to have community support in order to keep the team going, and so this is the event that we do to raise money for the team.”
The Minocqua Swim Challenge is an important event for the Community. Furman believes this isn’t only a fun get together, but also a chance to raise awareness for swimming safety.
“I think they know they are doing it for a good cause and water safety is our primary concern and I think swimmers really care about that,” said Furman. “And there’s a very big group of open water swimmers throughout the Midwest region and beyond that look for these events.”