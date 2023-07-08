PINE LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1978, Rhinelander’s Hodag Country Music Festival has brought people from around the country to the Northwoods for a weekend of fun. Featuring up and coming musicians to country music superstars there is a wide variety of music to enjoy.
“Typical day is you make new friends enjoy your old friends and we just have a great time," said Fondow.
For 45 years, Rhinelander has welcomed tens of thousands of people for their annual Hodag Country Music Fest. Featuring four full days of party’s, games, and of course music, there’s something for everyone. Michael Fondow has been coming to the festival for years and he says this event is a great way to bring the community together.
“My favorite memory is all the memories I am making every time I come here hanging out with my friends and family and just the amount of love and comradery that we have together for this event is really awesome," said Fondow.
I caught up with some other visitors at the festival and asked them what their favorite part of the event is.
“Listening to the entertainment, I like all the entertainment they put on," said Pienta.
Fondow, a Rhinelander native has volunteered at the event before and says that Hodag Country Festival has a big impact on the community.
“For Rhinelander this is a huge event especially this year," said Fondow. "This is the first time that we’ve opened up overflow two which is the extra camping so that means 20, 30 thousand people are coming here and spending money here and it means a lot to the community because to bring all this money and all these awesome people here it means a lot," he added.