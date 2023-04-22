RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Saturday is Earth Day Its something that actually originated here in Wisconsin in 1970. In Rhinelander, Nicolet College celebrated the day by hosting a sustainability fair. This years theme is no blue, no green. Water, it's kind of important. People had the opportunity to learn about the community has to offer to help out the environment. Ali Pichowski one of the event organizers says its important to take care of the earth. "Lots of people are going out doing something to celebrate the Earth on this day and its kind of our way to do that celebration to its really important to take care of our Northwoods," said Ali Pichowski.
There were 25 vendors, children's story time, speakers, live music and food trucks. To make sure there was something for everyone. "It’s just a way for people in the community together and talk about things we are doing in the Northwoods that are sustainable and good for the planet," said Ali.
Pichowski hopes the event will continue to grow even bigger in the future.
