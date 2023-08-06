WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - You may see a large presence of first responders around 400 Block in Wausau next Tuesday, but don't worry it's a good thing.
The Wausau Police and Fire Departments will be teaming up to express their thanks to the community, for the support shown to public safety in the area. With their annual Community Thank You Cookout, all the food is free!
There will be police and fire vehicles on display, K9 demos and lots of fun!
This cookout will take place on Tuesday August 15th from 11AM to 1PM.
