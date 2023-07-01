WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - The Cassian Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Chicken Barbecue and Car Show on Sunday . Hundreds of people from around the Northwoods came to be part of this fundraiser by enjoying some good food and seeing some nice cars.
“It’s our annual fundraiser, we do it the first Saturday of July every year. We have our car show along with the chicken barbecue," said Micheal Leair. "We do this to try and raise money to help buy some of the things we need throughout the year to save the taxpayers a few dollars," he added.
Cassian Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Leair said without the support of the community they would not be able to function.
“We appreciate everybody that comes out," said Leair. "We appreciate that we had a lot of people that volunteered to help. We know we couldn’t do any of it without the help and support of the community and we love it all," he said.
To learn more about what the Cassian Volunteer Fire Department has to offer, you can see more on their Facebook page or their website at townofcassian.org