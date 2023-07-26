RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you been at Nicolet College recently you may have noticed a lot more art. That's because the 36th Annual National Art Competition is underway. This annual art show is different every year, it showcases artwork from all over the country right here in Rhinelander.
This event is co-sponsored by the Northern Arts Council. An organization dedicated to developing and sponsoring art events in Northern Wisconsin...
Jenny Bonardelli the art and events manager at Nicolet College says this exhibition features a wide variety of talent.
"It’s from one person lens it provides the entirely of the show it gives it an interesting personalized feel from a pretty prestigious art critic from the Washington D.C.,said Jenny Bonardelli.
This years art show showcases 96 artists work featuring different types of mediums. From big cities like Chicago, San Francisco and even New York City.
Paul Turowski is visiting from Florida and he is shocked that an exhibit like this is in Rhinelander.
"The works are amazing, just totally amazing, that’s why I was just asking are these for sale, because there is a few here that I would love to have," said Pual Turowski.
In 1988 the Northern National Art Competition started with 37 entries. 36 years later the show now has over 600 entries.
