MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested following a police pursuit today in Marshfield. A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was also taken into custody but was later released after further investigation.
According to the Marshfield Police Department, the Eagle River man was known to have a felony body-only warrant through the Department of Correction. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the man fled and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour. The pursuit lasted for three miles before he was caught.
The Marshfield P.D. says that a pursuit intervention technique was attempted which ended the pursuit after the vehicle abruptly stopped and got pinned between a patrol vehicle and a snow bank. The man was taken into custody without further incident.
The Eagle River man is facing charges of eluding/fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All of the charges will be forwarded to the Wood Co. District Attorney's Office.
The Eagle River man is currently in custody at the Wood County Jail.
