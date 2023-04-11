MERCER (WJFW) - Members from the popular TV show 'American Pickers' will be coming to Wisconsin and they are looking for some individuals who may be interested in being on the show.
The show has reached out to the Adams County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce about collectors in the area who would be interested in being on the show.
Members from the show will be in Wisconsin in June. Collectors that are interested in being considered for the show are asked to reach out to them via phone at (646) 493-2184 or via email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. They ask you to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.
American Pickers wants to confirm that they only pick private collections. They add that no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public be included in the show.
