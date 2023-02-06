RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One of the four people that are charged in the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a woman in Oneida County is scheduled to be formally charged today and have a plea entered.
Darren Hewison, 33, is facing multiple charges including two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of second-degree sexual assault. All of the charges are repeater charges. Hewison is facing the most severe charges out of the four. Jay Lloyd, Laura Schultz and Andrew Horbinski are also facing charges in the case.
Court records show that Hewison is scheduled to make his arraignment Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. inside the Oneida County Courthouse.
According to the criminal complaint, Hewison and Lloyd allegedly tied the victims with an extension cord in the basement and beat them.
Last week, new charges were announced against Hewison. Court records show that he is now facing one count of felony battery by prisoners charge. According to the criminal complaint, Hewison allegedly physically assaulted another inmate at the Oneida County Jail on Sun., Jan. 29. The alleged victim reportedly had scars and bruising along his face after it happened, and said that Hewison was the attacker.
Hewison remains in jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com