After Loon Delights brings together a crafting community

Mercer’s Loon Day brought out 250 arts and craft vendors from across the state yesterday.
For those who didn’t have their fill, today’s After Loon Delight craft show in Minocqu’s Torpy Park gave vendors and shoppers a second chance.
“Well, I have a vacation home in Mercer, and I was at Loon Day yesterday,” said Pam Yardley, owner of Pam’s Glass Art. “And then I decided to try this one!”
Armed with a tent full of suncatchers, stained glass and windchimes, Pam Yardley is prepared for a second full day of craft sales.
“I just make enough to buy more glass,” said Yardley. “I love glass.”
She was one of the many vendors at Minocqua’s After Loon Delight craft show, an event aimed at selling pieces left over from Wednesday’s Loon Day festival.
“We bought some birthday presents for my mom,” said shopper Mikayla Thomas. “I got a hair tie and a shirt for her.”
Visual arts weren’t the only thing on display, the Lakeland Performing Arts Association represented the craft of theater, hoping to promote their fall concert series.
“they're always kind of surprised to see that we don't have a product, something hard that they could buy and put in their purse or whatever,” said Pat Stanley, a volunteer for the association. “But what we have is live entertainment.”
The event, proving that if something is nice you might as well do it twice.
“I think it helps anyone that loves crafts, or art,” said Yardley. “You know that they can sell their art or crafts.”