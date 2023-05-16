MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)-Only a few more games left for the softball season so it’s beginning to be crunch time. Antigo headed to Minocqua to play the T-birds in a Great Northern Conference showdown. The Red Robins have had a pretty good season having a 13-8 overall record and being ranked third in the conference with a 8-3 record. Their last two losses were to the number one and two teams in the Conference. On the other hand, Lakeland Union has a stellar pitcher; Saylor Timmerman but wins more games than just great pitching. Last game she had no-hitters but still fell to Rhinelander. The T-birds are 6-11 overall and ranked under Antigo at fifth in the conference.
This was a defensive heavy game between each team. Neither team wanted to give up any points to the other. Obviously, this is the objective of every game, however the innings were turning over quickly as each team would secure their three outs with the speed. Saylor Timmerman was a throwing machine, always striking out her opponents with ease. However, Antigo's pitcher; Bethany Lewis prevented many T-birds from getting on the bases too. And if they managed to, the defense would work together and put a dent in Lakeland’s momentum to secure the outs. The game went into 11 innings total to decide a winner.
Lakeland would claw their way to the win 4-3.
Lakeland Union will play Colby/Abbotsford Thursday, May 18th. Antigo will play Merrill in the WIAA Regional round May 23rd for their next game.