RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's girls soccer team has had a stellar season so far, but they're not done yet. The Hodags hold a 12-4 record this season, and went 8-2 in conference play, finishing as runner-ups in the Great Northern Conference. However, the entire season, Rhinelander had one obstacle they couldn't get over, Lakeland Union. The Hodags' only conference losses this season came at the hands of the T-Birds, dropping both of those games 1-0.
However, Rhinelander earned their shot at redemption, taking down Medford 1-0 to set up a trilogy match against the Great Northern Conference champions. In the match, the score ended 1-0, just like the previous two, but it was Rhinelander who came out victorious, taking down their rival to claim the WIAA Regional championship.
After winning that game and earning their redemption, Rhinelander was over the moon for finally getting over the Lakeland Union hump and securing a spot in the sectional semi-finals. Rhinelander defender Emma Chiamulera describes that win to send their rival home in front of their fans with one word: sweet.
"It was a very sweet win, it definitely was," said Chiamulera. "It felt good to finally beat them after two losses in normal season, and it felt good to advance to the harder games and, possibly, get to state."
Even though the Hodags had the sweetest win this season, the job's not finished yet. Rhinelander is still on the path for a state title, and standing in their way is a very dangerous Ashland team. However, Hodag midfielder Leah Jamison says that her team is ready for anything.
"Ashland's a good team, but nothing we can't take," said Jamison. "We're ready, we've been practicing all week and we're ready to give it our full effort and really just go out and do the best that we can."
The Oredockers are a tough team, holding a 17-2-2 record, and are on a four-game winning streak. During that streak, the Oredockers have outscored their opponents 20-0, with one of those wins coming via forfeit. Rhinelander faced Ashland in the Hodags' season opener, with Ashland winning that one 3-1 in Rhinelander. Now, just like with Lakeland Union, the Hodags are facing a shot at redemption once again.
Ashland has a scary resume, especially when you're season is on the line against a team like that. However, Chiamulera says that her team has the right mindset coming in to this match, and all of the momentum in the world.
"It's definitely going to be a hard team to beat," said Chiamulera. "We need to go in with a 110% effort. We need to go in on the winning mindset. It's definitely going to be a more tough game than we have seen before. Other than that, I think that we're going to come out with a win."
If the Hodags come out with a win, they will play the winner of the Barron/Cumberland-Rice Lake game in the sectional finals, one win away from qualifying for the state tournament. An achievement like that would be a dream come true for Rhinelander, but they're taking it one game at a time. Both Chiamulera and Jamison say that, regardless of the outcome of Thursday's game, they would consider this season to be a success, because they were able to achieve all of their goals they set out before the season started.
"We have definitely gone above and beyond the goals we set in the beginning," said Chiamulera. "I think that Ashland will be an advance on the goals and I think it will just be a great win if we do win, or when we win against Ashland." Jamison says that even though this is a successful season, she's not ready for it to be over yet. "I think we've had a successful season so far, but I don't think we're ready for it to come to an end," said Jamison. "I think we're ready for it to keep going and working hard and not give up."
Kickoff for this game will be Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Northland College in Ashland.