Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&