ADRC of the Northwoods Open House

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Northwoods serves Forest County, but their staff feel like they could be doing more. The ADRC staff feels their office is being under-utilized by the community and to combat that, they decided to hold an open house and information fair. John Brensinger is the regional manager for the ADRC of the Northwoods and said, “a lot of the staff that we had just said, we want to do this, because they saw the need as well.” Brensinger explains how early prevention services help individuals stay independent. Brensinger, “a lot of times people don’t know we’re here until after they have already needed us. And now they’re in a crisis situation, so hopefully this will help people know that we’re here and that we can help them before they get into that crisis situation.”
Jessica Campbell is an ADRC Specialist and says, “The senior population is really growing in the state, so we really need to advocate for them and let them know that the supports are available to them and it’s okay to reach out and talk about any struggles that they’re having.”
Campbell says most older adults don’t want to leave their homes and the ADRC can help keep them in their homes. Campbell, “the older generation thinks that if they talk about the struggles they’re having at home, that people are going to take them out of their homes, and that’s not the goal. The goal is talk about your struggles so that we can learn about them and learn how to keep you in your home.”
The ADRC’s open house featured a free meal cooked by the American Legion Post 94 and a raffle. The prizes for the raffle were donated by area businesses and agencies in support of the ADRC and in total 38 prizes were raffled off to people who signed in at the open house.
