RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)of Oneida County is celebrating 50 years of service. During May, the ADRC hosted activities and special lunches to celebrate the anniversary. Joel Gottsacker is the manager of the ADRC and says, “We’re here to serve that whole variety of people in different stages in their life.” The ADRC began from just a few members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) took action after the 1965 Older Americans Act was signed into law. They created the Committee on Aging, which turned into the Commission on Aging, next was the Department on Aging, and it’s current version is the ADRC.
Since those initial days, the ADRC has provided services like exercise classes, dementia support groups, group activities, and even legal workshops.
Wednesday’s celebration brought together friends and neighbors. Patty Raske is a regular at the ADRC and she looks forward to socializing. Raske says, “I have made lots of new friends, and reconnected with old friends.”