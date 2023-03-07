ADAMS CO. (WJFW) - On the 20th anniversary, the Adams Co. Sheriff's Office will honor and remember Deputy Michael Shannon this morning at 9 a.m.
This morning, there will be a short memorial rededication and remembrance ceremony at his memorial located at the Sheriff's Office.
On Mar. 7, 2003, Shannon was shot by Tomah G. Kramer, then 54. in Strongs Prairie. Kramer was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of Deputy Shannon. Kramer was sentenced to life in prison for the death. He later died in prison.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com