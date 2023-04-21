ADAMS CO. (WJFW) - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office and a game warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helped rescue someone whose boat capsized on Castle Rock Lake back on Apr. 8.
Just before 3:45 p.m. on Apr. 8, a call came in saying that they could hear someone screaming for help from an unknown location. About 16 minutes later, a deputy located the individual through a pair of binoculars, in the water with a capsized boat near the shore of the Buckhorn State Natural Area.
In a press release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says that a concerned citizen launched his drone and was able to provide deputies with an updated location and relay real-time updates on the individual's status.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. a juvenile male was retrieved from the capsized vessel, and placed in the Sheriff's Office boat. He denied needing medical attention, and he was later escorted from the water to his residence, while the vessel was overturned and towed back to shore where it was released to the juvenile's parent.
There is no word on what caused the vessel to tip over.
