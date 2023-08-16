A Native American leader and trailblazer from Wisconsin died last night at the age of 88.
Ada Deer passed away Tuesday evening from natural causes, members of her family confirmed on Wednesday. She had entered hospice care last month.
“She passed last night in peace surrounded by loved ones,” said her nephew Joe Deer, one of her primary caretakers. “We miss her, but what a life she led.”
Born August 7, 1935, on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Ada Deer grew up in a log cabin near the Wolf River in Northern Wisconsin with no running water or electricity. She became the first Menominee citizen to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Deer was instrumental in restoring federal recognition for her tribe, and also fought for the sovereignty of all Indigenous nations. She played a key role in reversing Termination Era policies of the 1950s that took away the Menominee people's federal tribal recognition.
“Ada was one of those extraordinary people who would see something that needed to change in the world and then make it her job and everyone else’s job to see to it that it got changed,” her godson Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said. “She took America from the Termination Era to an unprecedented level of tribal sovereignty.”
Deer was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in 2019. The group's founder, James Parker Shield, said Deer was a "giant" in the Native American community.
"She was a firebrand in a positive way," said Shield. "She was inspirational. She had the ability to galvanize people to action."
Deer was the first woman to serve as chairperson of the Menominee Nation. President Bill Clinton appointed Deer in 1993 as the first woman to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she served for four years and helped strengthen federal protections and rights for hundreds of tribes.
She remained active in academia and Democratic politics in the years before her death and was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame in 2019.
To her family, Deer is remembered as kind, generous and a calming presence.
“She literally was the most giving person that I have ever known, and she never expected anything back in return," said Joe Deer. “I felt quite privileged to be so extraordinarily close to her.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Aug. 7, Deer's 88th birthday, as Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin.
“Ada was one-of-a-kind,” Evers posted Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We will remember her as a trailblazer, a changemaker, and a champion for Indigenous communities.”