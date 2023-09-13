ABATE of Wisconsin shares safety tips ahead of Northwoods Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Riding a motorcycle can be a lot of fun, but it can be dangerous. With the big weekend ahead in Tomahawk due to the Northwoods Fall Ride, a motorcycle group is trying to make sure people are safe on the roads.
Tens of thousands of motorcyclists from around the country will be in attendance, and with the increase traffic it's important to stay vigilant.
Greg Haring is the region 5B rep. with the Abate of Wisconsin, a motorcycle rights and safety organization dedicated to the “freedom of the road".
"The bikes need to watch out for the cars as well, but everybody needs to watch out because they’re smaller people just generally don’t see them so to keep yourself bright and alive," said Greg.
Besides sharing the road, road director Sue Vertz says you should always check your blind spots.
"You may see a motor bike going from right center to left it’s not, because they’re on impaired with anything it’s just so that people in front of them can see them if they need to pass or make a turn somewhere," said Sue Vertz.
Haring wants everybody who visits Tomahawk this weekend to have fun and be safe, because behind each steering wheel and helmet, there’s a life that matters.
"They’re going to be everywhere and they’re not always going to be watching for you everybody has got to watch out for each other," said Greg.
The Tomahawk Police department will be working with other law enforcement agencies to keep people safe and respond to emergencies.