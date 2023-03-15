GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJFW)- April 23, 2005. That was the day Aaron Rodgers officially became a part of the Green Bay Packers organization. Fast forward 18 years, and Rodgers has accumulated four NFL MVP's, four First-team All-Pro's, 10 Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl trophy and a Super Bowl MVP. After all those accolades and memories, Rodgers' time in Green Bay looks to be coming to an end.
Wednesday afternoon, on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers revealed that he came to a decision on Friday, deciding whether or not he intends to play football again.
"At this point as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intentions are to play and to play for the New York Jets," said Rodgers. On the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers has made his intentions known. He would like to continue play football, and wants to do it in a New York Jets uniform. The episode of the show that Rodgers spoke in was the highest-rated episode in the show's history.
Saying goodbye is always tough. While there is history between Rodgers and the Packers, he knows that it was time to move on, and is glad that they were able to come to that decision mutually.
"It's about the reality of the situation," said Rodgers. "I think there's people who are really wanting to move on, and I get it. I'm not upset about it. I have nothing but love in my heart for every Packer fan and everybody that works in the organization."
This decision wasn’t an easy one, in fact, he took a darkness retreat to help him make his decision. During that darkness retreat, Rodgers said that the meditation helped him, but that leaving the retreat and seeing the Packers were ready to move on was a major factor in his decision.
"I got back to my phone after five days off of it, you know isn't on the entire time, there's no Wi-Fi on that hippy line," said Rodgers. "I realize there has been a little bit of a shift, that there was some shopping going on, that they were actually interested in moving me. At this point, I got to admit, I went into the darkness 90% retiring and 10% playing."
With all the accolades and a Super Bowl trophy under his belt, it's hard to deny that Rodgers isn't in the conversation for one of the best Packers QB's of all-time. However, he's confident that he's in the conversation because of his tenure and longevity with the team.
"I will say that this is debatable, but I'm debatably the best player in franchise history, I'm in the conversation that is for sure," said Rodgers. "What's not debatable is I'm the longest tenure player in history. You can debate the first part, obviously Bart [Starr], Brett [Favre], a number of names have been incredible, but you cannot debate that anyone has been there longer than I have."
There is definitely an argument that Rodgers and the Packers could have left on better terms, especially with the communication between the two parties. However, Rodgers is still grateful for his time in Green Bay, and the city will always have a special place in his heart.
"Nobody has bleed Green and Gold like me," said Rodgers. "I love that city, I love those fans, I love that region. I've never been a free agent. The other team has done it, but I've never said, 'You know what, let me test free agency here.'"
No official transaction had been made yet, although there is discussion between both teams in regards to a potential trade.