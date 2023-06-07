GLEASON, Wis (WJFW) – Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is a non-profit agency which works to get Wisconsin Veterans back into nature. Their headquarters is a seven-acre farm just outside Gleason. Last year, they served around 300 veterans by taking them on fishing and hunting trips. The organization is owned and operated by Otto and Vickie Reetz. They rely on donations and fundraising to provide veterans with all-expenses-paid trips to reconnect with nature. Otto Reetz says, “It’s therapeutic, it’s relaxing, there’s a lot of camaraderie between the veterans when you get them together.”
Their farm serves as a retreat for veterans to disconnect from the stresses of everyday life, as Otto puts it, “Our goal is, is to be able to have veterans and veteran’s families come up and get away from everything. The day-to-day headaches and troubles and things on their minds, and give them some peace and quiet and tranquility.”
Wisconsin veterans can come and stay at the farm for free and can relax among the animals or use it as a jump off spot for neighboring ATV/UTV trails. In addition to the recreational vehicle which veterans and their families can stay, Otto and Vickie have been renovating buildings on the farm to accommodate different activities. Recently they repurposed an old chicken coop to be a finished “she shed” craft area.
They have their sights set on an even larger expansion, building an accessible home for veterans and their families. Vickie says their goal is to raise $150,000 for the new home, but they need help. They’re asking for donations from the community to assist in their fundraising efforts. To learn more or to donate to Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, visit their website here.