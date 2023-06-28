The Wisconsin School Choice program is aimed at funding private school vouchers for students to use. These vouchers provide a sort of scholarship for students below a certain household income to attend private schools on the government’s dime.
“School choice is about having parents be able to have the freedom to send their child to a school in which meets the needs of the child and meets the desires of what the family wants for that child in their education,” said Nicholas Kelly, the president of School Choice Wisconsin, a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the implementation of the voucher system.
Following a budget created by Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders and approved by the Democratic Governor Tony Eavers, the Wisconsin School Choice program is headed towards an increase in state provided funds. This means that more students would be eligible for the program.
“I believe in the idea that if you flood the ports, all ships will rise,” said Kelly. “I think this is a great opportunity for all different areas of education.”
However, the school choice program could affect the funds allocated, and resources available, to pre-existing public schools.
Peggy Wirtz-Olsen is a high school art and English teacher and the President Of The Wisconsin Education Association Council, the largest union of teachers in the state. She worries about the effect the budget will have on pre-existing public schools.
“The increase to Wisconsin's voucher schools that we've just outlined here, is hurting our local public schools, where 86% of Wisconsin's children attend,” said Wirtz-Olsen.
She also pointed out that she sees the voucher system as inherently opposed to the mission of public schools, which she says is to provide equal opportunity to all students.
“I say that public schools are for everyone, no matter our skin color, our family's background and beliefs, or our neighborhood,” said Wirtz-Olsen.