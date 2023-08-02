A new look for the family farm

EDGAR, Wis (WJFW) – The family farm has gone through a few changes throughout the years. Joe Heil grew up working on his family farm in Edgar. After school Joe decided to go into farming, just not dairy farming. Joe explains his path, “First generation ginseng grower, ah started with my father and we began growing ginseng; we were dairy farmers, and we left the dairy farm and started growing ginseng about 30 years ago.”
Heil says he wanted to avoid the turbulent milk prices that caused issues for many small dairy farmers, so he decided to get into ginseng. Heil says Wisconsin is known as a premium ginseng producing region due to its favorable climate and soil. Unfortunately, due to increased taxes on exports in many of the main Asian ginseng markets, Heil said he ran into the same turbulent market prices he was trying to avoid.
Again, Heil decided to make a change he said, “We diversified into hemp as soon as the Farm Bill was introduced”. With the 2018 Farm Bill removing hemp from the list of federally controlled substances, an opportunity presented itself. The Village Pharm was born.
Heil says the Department of Agriculture monitors the crops by testing random plants for Delta-9 THC, which if they have more than a .03% concentration; the plant is considered “hot” and must be destroyed.
Heil invested in an extractor which pulls CBD oil out of the plant so it can be added to various products. The Village Pharm has a list of products derived from their hemp plants. Those products include CBD flower, tinctures, soap, and even topical creams and lotions. Heil says he’s been seeing a lot of repeat customers. Heil says, “It’s really exciting when I hear of different stories of people that continue to come back for more product because it’s making a difference in themselves, a loved one, or a pet.”
For more information, check out their website here.