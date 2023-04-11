WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The Mediterranean diet has been around since the 1950s.
It focuses on plant-based eating and cutting out processed foods.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will talk about the benefits of the diet.
“Right now, the Mediterranean diet has taken quite a buzz. I think it’s a diet that could work in the long run,” said Dr. Karl Larson with the Aspirus clinic in Woodruff.
He says the Mediterranean diet started when researchers studied people living along the Mediterranean Sea.
“One of the things they looked at the diet was fairly high in whole grains, nuts vegetables fruits very little red meat and some dairy product and some fish, but it was pretty moderate.”
Dr. Larson says while people living along the Mediterranean Sea were living longer, there are other factors at play.
“You don’t have as many cars, as much violence you don’t have some other factors that go into long life,” said Dr. Larson.
Even so Dr. Larson says there are benefits to eating a Mediterranean diet – this includes eating whole grains instead of refined grains.
“The instant rice is already partially cooked the husk the fiber is pretty much has been stripped away from the grain. It’s wonderfully convenient compared to brown rice or other rice that has the husk around it that has the grain inside of it that has the stuff that’s not quite as digestible for folks.”
He says the diet is good for people with high cholesterol because it limits processed foods, red meat, refined grains, refined oils and added sugar.
”Yes, it’s a good idea to take some of those habits, it’s part of the journey. If you keep working at it and tweaking it to your preference you can follow it on the scale or at your providers office.”