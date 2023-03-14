There’s a recent trend of younger athletes focusing on one sport and quitting other sports.
“Sports specialization is a concept right now where student athletes at a younger age are concentrating on one sport verse doing multiple sports or multiple physical activity,” said Ryan Flynn who is an Athletic Trainer for Aspirus Northland Orthopedics.
He works with Tomahawk and Rhinelander students to increase strength and flexibility.
Flynn says studies have shown sports specialization can cause issues for students in the long run.
“Because we have kids like mainly concentrate on baseball from six years old all the way up and what they realize is these kids are having a better skill set within their sport. But they are at a higher risk of injury because they are not developing their body fully across the spectrum,” said Flynn.
Flynn notices the negative impacts of sports specialization by the time students get to high school.
He says the repetitive motions from one sport puts teens at a higher risk of injury.
“Once they start maturing and going through puberty if they are not well rounded that’s really when you’ll start noticing dead arm for example throwing or heavy shoulder issues with volleyball for overhead activities things like that.”
He says sports specialization puts students at risk for tendons snapping or body deformities.
To prevent injuries, Flynn recommends a variety of sports and activities.
“Let kids be kids. expose them to multiple activities, multiple physical activities. It’s not even sports related, go cross country skiing in the winter, snowshoeing. In the summer go swimming, boating, just expose your kids to multiple things and don’t expect that putting all this money in one thing will pay out in the long run. ”