RHINELANDER, Wisc.(WJFW)-Rhinelander's Charlie Heck was apart of a first round state qualifying soccer team, he led and helped bring home the state trophy for the first time in Rhinelander History in swimming, and lastly a Great Northern Conference champions, tennis team.
In the fall, Rhinelander's soccer team had an impressive season becoming number one in the Great Northern Conference with a 12-4 season record. They fought hard and claimed their spot in the first round of the State Championship Match against Notre Dame. These weren't the best conditions to play in, as it was pouring rain and the their were multiple lightning delays. They ultimately fell to Notre Dame 2-1, eliminating them out of the tournament. But nonetheless, Charlie's perspective on the game is still on the positive side.
"I think a team coming from Rhinelander, Wisconsin has a lot of grit and we really excelled in those types of conditions," said Heck. "We put a goal in with a couple minutes left, I think if we had a couple more minutes we could’ve put in another."
Charlie now had a taste of what state championships felt like. However, he still remained focused on being the best he could be, and leading the team in a positive manner. Leading up to state they were projected to finish well, but not necessarily win. During the meet, the Hodags were actually trailing Shorewood in third. It was half way through the meet when they began to realize the state trophy was closer than they thought as the leading teams made mistakes, and the Hodags persevered. After a late surge in the last couple of events, Rhinelander secured their first boys swimming state trophy.
"It was amazing, every year you set your goals in the start of the year and we came into the year wanting to win state, "said Heck. "We knew it’d be tough so it was awesome to come in and put Rhinelander on the map."
Last but certainly not least, tennis was Charlie's final sport. Tennis had a spectacular streak throughout the season. The team is no stranger to GNC titles, and this season was no different. They secured another Great Northern Conference trophy. Although Charlie didn't qualify for state for this sport, he still played a heck of match.
After competing competitively in all three sports, you have to wonder about Charlie's favorite.
"I love all the every sport for a different reason, you know the success you get in soccer when you win a game it’s unfathomable but then you go into a sport like swimming and it’s completely different, it’s more of a grinding sport, and going into tennis is the sport I’ve played probably the least, but I had probably the most fun in tennis just because with all my buddies playing around and overnight tournaments," said Heck.
Charlie's inspiration originally started at home with his older brother. The competitive nature between them fueled the athletic drive in Charlie to be great. The push he received from his brother, he applies this encouragement to his own teammates.
Charlie plans on attending the University of Arizona to study business finance.