RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A construction information meeting will be held on Apr. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at the Rhinelander City Hall to discuss a future project on WIS 17 next month.
Recently, Gov. Tony Evers signed a $7.9 million contract to improve WIS 17 between US 8 and Stevens St. in Rhinelander.
Crews will replace the curb and gutter and resurface the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5 feet to 10 feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The "island" at the southwest corner of Timber Driver intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.
Construction is scheduled to begin the week of Apr. 17 and is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2023. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
