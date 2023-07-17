988 Crisis Hotline's impact

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Last year, the 988 crisis line became available to all landline and cell phone users in the United States. The hotline provides access to a network of over 200 local and state-funded crisis centers for callers across the nation. With over half a million lives lost to suicide from 2010 to 2021, the development of this Crisis line was a necessity.
“It’s interesting to see the data because we are at a little over a year now that the 988 Crisis Line has been in place and we’re definitely seeing that increase in calls and response time," said Pritzl.
Heidi Pritzl says her clinic has seen the lifelines effect locally.
I know for the state of Wisconsin currently it’s about 90 percent of the calls are emotional support and available to those individuals through text chat or call," said Pritzl.
Pritzl says the access to professionals through the lifeline is a huge resource for those in need.
“Some people will hear a crisis line and think it’s when I am in crisis and it’s just an individual who is available to them 24/7," said Pritzl. "So it’s nice to have somebody who can be available whenever you need.”
Pritzl said she hopes that people continue to use this resource to get the help they need.
“This resource provided them an outlet," said Pritzl. "So if they couldn’t get into a therapist or they couldn't talk to their chaplain or whoever their emotional support is, this is somebody who is available and we just hope all businesses and locations take this number on and provide it as a resource to their employees.”
Wisconsinites who call, text, or chat the Crisis Line will be connected to the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline, and will have access to in-state services with trained professionals.