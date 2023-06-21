8th grade Rhinelander student pens award winning short story

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The General Federation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) has a Rhinelander chapter which sponsors a creative writing competition. Chairperson Cindy Goll says they want to encourage writing in the classroom. 8th grade English and Language Arts teacher Rachel Sieker explains the inspiration for students, “It was based around a story called Summer of the Mariposas, by Guadalupe Garcia McCall.” They had to create an additional chapter for the book, but had to include a Latin American folklore creature. 14-year-old Riley Jae Johnson wrote about a mythical creature called the Duende. Sieker explains, “It’s a monster that feeds on the toes of people, specifically naughty children.”
Johnson says the story only took her a few hours to write, but editing and revising took a bit longer. Johnson explains, “It took a couple days, because in class, everyone was editing their stories the whole hour, and teachers and other classmates helped edit, so it took two days.” The extra work was worth it as Johnson won the local competition held at ArtStart Rhinelander in February.
She and other winners were entered into the statewide competition where stories and poems were judged at the state conference in May. Goll states, “You’d be interested at the beginning few sentences and it carried you through to the end, it was a very interesting story.” Johnson won first prize yet again and her story was submitted to the national competition. Johnson says, “I didn’t think I’d ever win, like I didn’t even know I won state. It was just in an envelope and I had to ask my teacher and my mom like if I actually won.”
At the June’s GFWC national convention in Louisville, Johnson’s story won best short story in the nation for the 6th-8th grade category. Kristin Higgins is another one of Johnson’s teachers and said Riley Jae’s accomplishments make her “very, very proud.”