THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, Three Lakes hosted its 8th annual Running Bear Triathlon. The event winds through Northwoods beginning with a 15K bicycle ride, followed by a 5K run around a peninsula and then a 0.2K swim ending. Athletes from all across the state and even the Midwest came to participate in this race.
“We would gather with our running club from Madison to do a race up here and after the Saturday night party we’d go out Sunday for a run and a swim anyway and someone said well why don’t we make a triathlon out of it," said Hutchins.
And with that a new triathlon was born. Now all that was needed was a name for the race.
“The name running bear came because on one run my wife and several other gals were running and there was a bear that wouldn’t get out of the road," said Hutchins. "They had to get help to get around it.”
The race not only provides a little exercise, but it also helps connect Three Lakes.
“I think it brings community together, brings people to the Northwoods that might not normally come to the Northwoods and also help support some of the youth that benefit from the proceeds that we’re able to raise," said Hutchins.
Hutchins says that what she loves most about the race is being able to give back to the Northwoods.
“It’s special for us," said Hutchins. "We really enjoy the Northwoods and we feel like what we can do up here matters and so we’ve just really kind of enjoyed being able to give back to the community and showcase the beauty of the area.”