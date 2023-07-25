An 83-year-old man drowned in Lake Nokomis and was found Tuesday.
The Lincoln County sheriff's office requested a welfare check on an elderly male at an address on county N in the township of Bradley after out-of-town family members were unable to reach the man for more than 24 hours.
Police issued a silver alert, but shortly after it went out, search teams saw a body floating in the water. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office drone team was called in, and were able to confirm it was the man's body.
No foul play is suspected, but the case remains under investigation.