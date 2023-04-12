ST. GERMAIN (WJFW) - The 7th annual Fishing With the Stars is coming back on May 20 this year.
Fishing with the Stars is an open-water fishing tournament that allows anglers to fish on any Vilas or Oneida Co. lake. Anglers will be targeting Bass, both small and largemouth, northern pike, walleye, perch, bluegill, and crappies. Winning anglers will get the chance to fish with John Gillespie, Pete Paina, and Rob Mathei. The winners in each category will be entered into a raffle to fish and film an episode of John Gillespie's Waters and Wood with the three fishermen on May 21.
Anglers are asked to register by Apr. 20, so they can be guaranteed a tournament gift.
The cost to register is $55 per angler. For kids, 14 years and under the cost is $35. There is also a $145 family pack which includes two adults and two youths.
For more information and to register, visit the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce's website, call the chamber a call at 715-477-2205 or email them at sgoffice@frontier.com.
