RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The 65th annual Redikulus Dae in Rhinelander has an appropriately ridiculous history. Streets closed in the downtown area Wednesday as customers searched for some redikulus deals.
According to event coordinator Zach Hext, the tradition began when business owners started wearing costumes and silly hats to attract customers to a blowout sale.
"When enough of them started to do it, they banded together, and ended up with Redikulus Dae," said Hext.
While Hext said he'd like to bring back the silly hats next year, the best part of the day remains constant.
"My favorite thing is just to get out and see the people and get to interact with everybody," said Hext.
Redikulus Dae may be over, but the downtown deals aren't going anywhere. Some shops will continue their Redikulus savings for the next few days.