62nd antique show and fundraiser opens in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- An antique show hosted by the Eagle River Rotary Club this weekend is offering 65 tables of trinkets and tchotchkes.
Vendors are selling glassware, China, furniture, and jewelry, from different time periods. Jerry Rosenau, who's been selling at the show for 40 years, said some people come looking for pieces of their childhoods. City administrator and show organizer Robin Ginner agreed.
"It's kinda the nostalgia of it," said Ginner. "The quality of the pieces that you can pick up, and just the beauty of it."
Ginner said she got into antiquing in college, since it was more affordable. Now, the money fundraised from the antique show will help others go to college by funding scholarships, along with other charities.
"I just wanted to be a help in something that was part of my own passion," said Ginner. "And that helps the club help the community."
If you'd like to contribute or shop, the show continues Saturday from 9:30 am-4:30 pm in the Eagle River World Champion Derby Complex.