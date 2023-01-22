EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- One of the Northwood's most treasured tradition, the World Championship Snowmobile Derby, was back at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River.
This event has been going on for over 60 years now, where racers all try to win the golden eagle trophy. Tom Anderson, the CEO of the World Championship Derby Complex, says that this competition features the biggest and best snowmobile races in the world.
“It’s been nicknamed the Indianapolis 500 of snowmobiling," said Anderson. "People want to come to race at Eagle River and win an Eagle.”
It’s wild to think a tradition as rich as this came from something small and was able to blossom into the event that it is today.
“They started it back on the little Dollar Lake here in Eagle River in 1964," said Anderson. "Within 5 years, it just mushroomed and boomeranged.”
That "boomerang" has been going strong in Eagle River for 60 years now. It has been upholding strong traditions for families and fans from all over.
“Of course, that was the height of the snowmobile program, too," said Anderson. "Now, it’s 60 years of tradition, it’s tradition. We have people that have been coming here. One guy came in the other day, he’s never missed a race in 60 years.”
This race narrowly avoided disaster with the lack of snowfall that northern Wisconsin has been getting this winter. However, with an event as big as this and a tradition as rich as this one, Anderson said that the show must go on no matter what.
“Then that snow came on Thursday," said Anderson. "Thank goodness it came Thursday instead of Friday, because we would have had a very tough time yesterday (Friday) putting races on, but we got it done. It’s been a great boom for the community to have trails, sleds running all over.”
These races went on all weekend, with Sunday being the final day. Eagle River is known as the "Snowmobile Capitol of the World," and with races like this, you can see why.
Here are the winners from the events:
Pro Lite- #29 Ashten Christensen (0:23.221)
F440 FC- #686 Johnathon Proctor (0:29.788)
F500- #50 Markus Catlin (08:10.872)
Sport F500- #92 Haven Bouverette (08:23.647)
Race Outlaw 600- #1 Joe Schneider (02:45.028)
Pro Champ- #3 Danick Lambert (02:14.167)
World Championship- Matt Goede (56:06.512)