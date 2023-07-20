MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - If you're a fan of art you may want to head up to Manitowish Waters. The annual Manito Art League Show has been going on for 58 years providing art enthusiasts a place to go to enjoy all things art.
"It’s huge a deal," said Barbara Mcfarlande. "It’s probably one of the prime events for the community in the summer," said Barbara.
Barbara Mcfarlande is the chairman of the show and she says that the wide variety of mediums and the never-before-seen art is what keeps people coming back year after year.
"It has to be completed in the last year and never shown before so it’s unseen so when are patrons come on patrons night, they have the first opportunity to see this work and to be able to purchase," said Barbara.
The art show features 194 pieces from 76 artists across the Northwoods some of them are more lucky then others like Sandra Cashman.
"I was really honored when I came in last night and saw the award ribbon on this painting," said Sandra Cashman.
Sandra was voted as the “Best of Show” for a painting that she put a lot of effort into.
"This was a cloud that was building behind our dock and it just paralyzed me on how beautiful it was," said Cashman. "I was happy to capture it in paint and to sure it with other people and I was honored that other people thought it was worthy of an award," she added.
Sandra believes while Manitowish Waters may be a small town, this event captures tremendous talent of artists which can help apply to what they see to their own pieces.
"I feel like all of us as artists are constantly learning and growing and improving and I look forward to the opportunity to keep building my skills and to continue to share my work in this show," said Barbara.
The free art show will be open to the public at the Manitowish Waters Town Hall until Sunday at 2 PM.